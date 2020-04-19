LOIS VIRGINIA TRESHAM
October 30, 1924 ˜ April 2, 2020
Lois Virginia Tresham passed away at home on April 2, 2020 in Ridgefield, WA to join in heaven her husband and love, Emery Tresham, that she married January 22, 1945. She was born on Oct. 30, 1924 in Newberg, OR, where she graduated from Newberg High in 1942.
Lois then received her Certificate of Floristry at Clark College. Together with her husband, they owned EMLO’S FLORIST until 1990.
She was a Master Gardener and member of VanRidge Garden Club and Bethel Church of Ridefield. Lois enjoyed her time with her flowers, gardening, the 20 years volunteering at Cancer Society Discovery Shop and being a nana to many that love and adore her.
Lois is survived by sister, Ina; sons, Mike, Paul, Andy; daughter, Amber; 9 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emery; daughter, Margaret; brother, Delbert; and sister, Myra.
A memorial will be held at Bethel Church, 2309 NW Carty Rd., Ridgefield, WA with the date and time to be determined at a later time.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 19, 2020