LOIS ”LOU” STRICKLER

1926 ˜ 2019

Lois ”Lou” Strickler, 93, of La Center, WA, passed away peacefully on Fri., Sept. 13th under a harvest moon with family by her side. Lou was born in Versailles Borough, PA, Aug. 5th, 1926 to Tom T. and Clara Shelton.

Lou loved learning and graduated from McKeesport High School in 1944. She then continued her education at Pennsylvania State College (now Penn State) where she earned both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education.

Lou married the love of her life, Les Strickler, on Aug. 16, 1947. In 1954, they moved to Corvallis, OR after Les accepted a teaching position at Oregon State University.

In 1958, they began their family. Lou was a devoted mom and homemaker who enjoyed taking the kids on bike rides, baking cookies and helping with Cub Scouts. Lou loved the life of a college professor’s wife and they often threw large parties for the College of Business when they weren’t playing couples bridge.

Les retired in 1986 and in 1989 they moved to Vancouver, WA to be near their children. They enjoyed their new Salmon Creek home with its friendly neighbors and new yard. Both enjoyed their newfound freedom and frequently traveled on group tours to Europe and Asia.

During the last six years Lou lived with her daughter’s family at their farm in La Center. She continued to enjoy cooking, reading and making new friends.

Lou is survived by her daughter, Lissa (Stephen) Boynton; son, Braden (Nina) Strickler; grandchildren, Andrew and Collette Strickler, Daniel and John Boynton; and many friends including Dick and Marsha Neville and Cindy DeLano.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Les Strickler; and her parents, Tom T. and Clara Shelton.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., Sept. 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Lutheran Church, 38809 NE 41st Ave., La Center. Flowers are welcome.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Meals on Wheels People or the National .

