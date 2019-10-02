Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Mae Spear. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



LOIS MAE SPEAR

October 17, 1926 ˜ August 31, 2019



Lois Spear was born in Camas, WA. She passed away in Vancouver, WA, at the age of 92.

Lois loved to travel and camp in her RV with her beloved husband Horace. They traveled with their RVs to 49 states and five Canadian Provinces. They spent their winters in Arizona on Lake Havasu and their summers on the Oregon and Washington coast. She was an avid fisherman, once flying into a remote lake in Alaska to catch a trophy size trout. If she was outdoors, she was happy. Not one for staying at home much, she liked being on the road, seeing new places and meeting new people.

Lois is survived by her son, Bruce Wilson; stepdaughter, Polly Nugen; 1 grandson; and 1 great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Spear; two sisters; three brothers; her stepdaughter, Roberta Fox; and stepson, Larry Spear.

A memorial service for Lois will be held at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Vancouver, WA on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

