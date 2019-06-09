Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Lorraine Olson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LOIS LORRAINE ZWAHLEN OLSON

February 23rd, 1932 ˜ May 18th, 2019



Lois was born in Portland, Oregon on February 23rd, 1932 to Sylvia and Preston Ledgerwood. She graduated from Franklin High School.

Lois married soon after high school and loved being a mother to their son Raymond.

She enjoyed working in the Portland Public School District, spending time in Seaside, Oregon, cooking and gardening.

As her friends and family will share, she was an amazing artist. She loved painting, taught painting and continued her education in painting.

Lois moved away from Portland to the San Diego area for about 5 years and opened a Home Furnishings Gallery with her dear friend Phyllis. She was a natural at interior design and enjoyed decorating for clients and friends. Lois enjoyed being a choir member at the Foothills United Methodist Church there.

After returning from San Diego, she worked at Portland Community College for 10 years.

She was an only child and truly valued her friendships. She was known for remembering each of her friends with beautiful cards and letters for every occasion and for being a dear thoughtful person to each friend. She still got together often with friends from her high school years and friends that she had known for over 60 years. Lois was an amazing hostess and enjoyed getting everyone together throughout the year.

She loved all of her dogs and cats (many were rescue) over the years and was never without a pet.

Lois loved traveling and gardening with her late husband Fred Olson. Together they enjoyed being snow birds at their Mesa, Arizona home where they had established many wonderful friendships over 20 years.

Lois peacefully went home to be with her Savior on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Marvin Zwahlen; and her late husband, Fred Olson.

Lois is survived by her son, Raymond Zwahlen; aunt, Chloe Kuhnhusen; and her cousin, Natalie Taylor.

