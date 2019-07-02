Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Kullberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LOIS GUSTAVESON GASSAWAY KULLBERG

June 4, 1935 ˜ June 29, 2019



Saturday night our Mother, Wife, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Friend and Guide passed through the veil of this earth to be with her loved ones on the other side. Though she will be missed by each of us whose life she touched and influenced we know the absence is only for a season.

Lois was born June 4, 1935 in Ogden, Utah to Audrey M. (Duce) and Clarence A. Gustaveson. She graduated from Oregon City High School in 1953 and married her high school sweetheart, Ben Gassaway, Jr. on April 30, 1955. They were married 16 years and were parents of six children.

In 1971, she met and married her present husband and companion of 48 years, Merle Kullberg. With Merle’s 3 children, the combined family has 25 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Lois was so proud that of her 17 grandsons, 15 became Eagle Scouts and that many of her sons, grandsons and granddaughters served Church missions. Lois and Merle served a mission in Toronto Canada in 2000-2001.

Writing was Lois’ passion. She was a life-long learner and graduated from Clark College in at the age of 50. Lois’ life-long mission was gathering her family history. She developed and taught community education classes on genealogy research long before genealogy was a “thing”.

Lois, Mom, Grandma, lived a life of selfless service and devotion to her husband, children, friends and Faith. She made many personal sacrifices for her family and gave service to her friends and others and we are all better because of her love.

A service to honor her will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, 10a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 9729 NE 50th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98665.

Please sign her guest book @



Saturday night our Mother, Wife, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Friend and Guide passed through the veil of this earth to be with her loved ones on the other side. Though she will be missed by each of us whose life she touched and influenced we know the absence is only for a season.Lois was born June 4, 1935 in Ogden, Utah to Audrey M. (Duce) and Clarence A. Gustaveson. She graduated from Oregon City High School in 1953 and married her high school sweetheart, Ben Gassaway, Jr. on April 30, 1955. They were married 16 years and were parents of six children.In 1971, she met and married her present husband and companion of 48 years, Merle Kullberg. With Merle’s 3 children, the combined family has 25 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Lois was so proud that of her 17 grandsons, 15 became Eagle Scouts and that many of her sons, grandsons and granddaughters served Church missions. Lois and Merle served a mission in Toronto Canada in 2000-2001.Writing was Lois’ passion. She was a life-long learner and graduated from Clark College in at the age of 50. Lois’ life-long mission was gathering her family history. She developed and taught community education classes on genealogy research long before genealogy was a “thing”.Lois, Mom, Grandma, lived a life of selfless service and devotion to her husband, children, friends and Faith. She made many personal sacrifices for her family and gave service to her friends and others and we are all better because of her love.A service to honor her will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, 10a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 9729 NE 50th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98665.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close