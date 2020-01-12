Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Jeannette Herlin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LOIS JEANNETTE HERLIN

April 29, 1935 ˜ December 21, 2019



Lois Jeannette Herlin died on December 21, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. She was born on April 29, 1935 in Glendive, MT to Jess and Lorrence Seley. She was the oldest of 6 children including Alice, Thomas, Gloria, Joseph, and Ronald.

The Seley family moved several times, but eventually settled in the Pacific Northwest. Lois graduated from Knappa High School near Astoria, OR.

She married Don Herlin and had two sons, Steven and Michael.

Lois spent her adult life working in several occupations including hospitality, and caring for children, before moving to Vancouver, WA where she became a cook in a nursing facility and remained there until she retired.

Lois enjoyed crocheting. When her sons were young, she watched them play Little League. Her lasagna was a specialty dish much requested at family gatherings.

Lois is survived by her son, Michael; brothers, Thomas (Peggy) and Ronald (Anna); sister, Gloria; and many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her son, Steven; sister, Alice; and brother, Joseph.

A Celebration of Life is planned at a later date.

Please sign her guest book @

Lois Jeannette Herlin died on December 21, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. She was born on April 29, 1935 in Glendive, MT to Jess and Lorrence Seley. She was the oldest of 6 children including Alice, Thomas, Gloria, Joseph, and Ronald.The Seley family moved several times, but eventually settled in the Pacific Northwest. Lois graduated from Knappa High School near Astoria, OR.She married Don Herlin and had two sons, Steven and Michael.Lois spent her adult life working in several occupations including hospitality, and caring for children, before moving to Vancouver, WA where she became a cook in a nursing facility and remained there until she retired.Lois enjoyed crocheting. When her sons were young, she watched them play Little League. Her lasagna was a specialty dish much requested at family gatherings.Lois is survived by her son, Michael; brothers, Thomas (Peggy) and Ronald (Anna); sister, Gloria; and many nephews and nieces.She was preceded in death by her son, Steven; sister, Alice; and brother, Joseph.A Celebration of Life is planned at a later date.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close