LOIS JEANNETTE HERLIN
April 29, 1935 ˜ December 21, 2019
Lois Jeannette Herlin died on December 21, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. She was born on April 29, 1935 in Glendive, MT to Jess and Lorrence Seley. She was the oldest of 6 children including Alice, Thomas, Gloria, Joseph, and Ronald.
The Seley family moved several times, but eventually settled in the Pacific Northwest. Lois graduated from Knappa High School near Astoria, OR.
She married Don Herlin and had two sons, Steven and Michael.
Lois spent her adult life working in several occupations including hospitality, and caring for children, before moving to Vancouver, WA where she became a cook in a nursing facility and remained there until she retired.
Lois enjoyed crocheting. When her sons were young, she watched them play Little League. Her lasagna was a specialty dish much requested at family gatherings.
Lois is survived by her son, Michael; brothers, Thomas (Peggy) and Ronald (Anna); sister, Gloria; and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steven; sister, Alice; and brother, Joseph.
A Celebration of Life is planned at a later date.
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 12, 2020