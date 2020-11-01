LOIS JANET READ BAUMAN
November 20, 1924 ˜ October 24, 2020
Surrounded by her loving family, our dear, sweet mother of almost 96 has “slipped the surly bonds of earth to reach out and touch the face of God.”
Lois Janet Read was born Nov. 20, 1924, in Minneapolis, MN, to George and Jennie (LeDell) Read. In 1936, during the great depression, her father moved the family to Seattle, WA, where Lois graduated high school as a proud Lincoln Lynx from Lincoln High School in 1942. She attended Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA, and worked at Guy F. Atkinson Construction until she met David J. Bauman.
David was the love of her life and she married him on June 26, 1948. They moved to David’s hometown of Vancouver, WA, in 1950 and raised three children: Janet, Allen and Mark. Lois and Dave were married for 66 years until Dave passed in 2014.
Lois loved to read! That may be a huge understatement given the way she treated her personal library. She treated it like it was her children; to be caressed, touched, nurtured, read and reread. History was among her favorite topics. She was a founding member of the Clark County Genealogical Society. She was also very involved with Sons of Norway following her Norwegian heritage, and she loved traveling the world with Dave. They visited most of the United States and most of the Canadian provinces. They spent months in Scandinavia, the United Kingdom, Western Europe, the Holy Lands and were fortunate enough to do it several times. They explored their Norwegian and German family history and enjoyed the history of western civilization in general.
Lois and Dave hosted many exchange students and kept in touch with them over the years. They always considered each to be a part of the family.
She loved to paint and was accomplished with both painting and Norwegian toll painting.
Lois was a lifelong Lutheran and attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in downtown Vancouver for many years before transferring to Messiah Lutheran. She loved to sing and was a member of the church choir. It was her deep and abiding faith that gave her comfort and strength as she faced the end of life here on earth. She was a great mother, a loving grandmother and will be missed by the entire family.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; brother, G. Allen Read; and beloved husband, David J. Bauman.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet (Dennis) Phillips; sons, D. Allen (Leslie) Bauman and Mark (Reagan) Bauman; grandchildren, William (Chelsea) Phillips, Jennie (Mike) Fleming, Laura (Nate) Sample, Charlie (Sarah) Bauman, Ian Phillips and Allison (Matt) Wray; six great-grandchildren (with twins on the way). She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Darlene Read; and three nieces and nephews, Kristen, John and Thor; as well as her cousin, Leslie Granat, and her two children, Stefanie and Ryan.
No funeral or celebration of life is planned due to the pandemic but a family graveside interment will follow.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits