|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Avalon Burnett.
LOIS AVALON (GIARD) WARD BURNETT
July 7, 1927 ˜ March 4, 2019
Lois Avalon Ward Burnett, 91, devoted wife and mother, passed away March 4, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. She was born July 7, 1927 in Mahnomen, MN to Kathrine and Henry Giard.
Lois was a seamstress and owned her own business working with interior decorators for many years.
She is survived by 5 of her 7 children, Joyce Walz (David), Kathy Bennett (Larry), Russ Ward, Mark Ward (Sharen) and Mary Lee Perry (Jim); 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Thayer Ward and Al Burnett; daughters, Celia Ward and Martha Ward; and granddaughter, Jennifer Ward.
There will be a memorial service held for her Sun., March 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
(360) 892-6060
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 8, 2019