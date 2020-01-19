Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois A. Thorson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LOIS A. THORSON

March 18, 1927 ˜ December 12, 2019



Lois A. Thorson passed away Dec. 12, 2019, in Vancouver, WA, with her daughter by her side. She was the youngest of six children born to Brian Ernest and Cora Belle Walters in Colorado Springs, CO, on March 18, 1927.

She met her husband, Carl, while he was in the Army at Fort Carson. They were married May 3, 1947, and lived in Vancouver for a few years before moving to their small farm in Ridgefield, WA, where they lived for 59 years.

Lois was a homemaker. She was a city girl who learned how to milk cows, grow her own garden and can.

She was a 4-H leader, liked to bowl, and always made homemade bread, rolls and cinnamon rolls for every occasion. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles and playing games.

She loved babies and her four grandchildren were very special to her. Grandma on the Farm was good for hugs, food and games. She was an ardent fan of all their sporting events and activities.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Carl; sons, Dr. Orv Thorson and Keith Thorson and five siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna; daughters-in-law, Susan and Leslie; grandchildren, Eric (Jean) Thorson, Nicole (Derek) Dukart, Jason (Sarah) Thorson, Signe (Brian) Lisac; seven great-grandchildren, Jakob, Thomas and Katie Dukart, Cody and Carson Lisac, Quinn and Henry Thorson; special neighbor girls, Kenzie and Maggie Arnold.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 12:30 pm at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association or The Dementia/Alzheimer’s Association.

Please sign her guest book @

