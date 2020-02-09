Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Warren Nelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LLOYD WARREN NELSON

October 16, 1928 ˜ February 4, 2020



Lloyd Warren Nelson was born to Emil and Esther Nelson in Portland, Oregon on October 16, 1928, and he passed from this life on February 4, 2020. While he shared many early childhood stories of life on Terwilliger Boulevard, it wasn’t until 1939 that Lloyd’s roots were firmly planted when his family traveled north in their Model A and his dad bought an 80-acre farm in Ridgefield, Washington. Grandma and Grandpa Nelson and their boys, Don and Lloyd, worked the land, selling milk and raising potatoes. Lloyd managed to play football and excel in FFA at Ridgefield High School, while keeping up his daily chores on the farm. He was a jack of all trades and master of many as he would demonstrate in school and in his work life. As an FFA project, Lloyd and his buddy Norm Parker planted and harvested Clark County’s first commercially grown pole beans in downtown Ridgefield (the current site of Davis Park), digging the post holes with Dad’s homemade auger. Lloyd loved cars, buying and selling nearly 40 cars before graduating high school.

He served two years in the Army in post war Germany, returning home to marry his high school sweetheart, Shirley May Reese. Together they raised five children in Ridgefield, a community he loved second only to his wife and family. Lloyd served on the Ridgefield Dad’s Club and the school planning committee. Lloyd owned gas stations and was a partner in Dick and Lloyd’s Used Cars. He worked as a heavy equipment operator, a real estate broker/agent, a home builder, and developed his own plant nursery.

During their retirement, Lloyd and Shirley enjoyed their many trips around the country and to Anderson Island with their friends Ben and LaRene Wray.

Dad’s gifts were many, not the least of which was his near total recall of local history and every make and model of car he and most of the people he knew ever owned. He was a kind, good person and always a gentleman. He was an amazing storyteller, one of which he shared with grace and humor the day before he died.

Lloyd leaves behind his wife of 71 years, Shirley; his five children: Jeff Nelson (Marti), Julie Grimm (Jack), Valorie Pitts (Mike), Teresa Duling (Bill), and Cynthia Greear (Ralph); 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

He was beloved, respected, appreciated and cherished by his entire family. There is no one like him, nor replacement for him, but there is endless gratitude for knowing him and sharing his life.

Thank you to PeaceHealth Oncology, Oncology Infusion, and Hospice for the tremendous support and care. Special thanks to Dr. Chandler, for whom Lloyd had the highest regard.

A Celebration of Lloyd’s life will be held on Saturday, February 22, at 1 PM, at Lucy’s Garden, 3302 NW Carty Rd., Ridgefield, WA 98642.

Remembrances in Lloyd’s honor may be made to the Spudder Spirit College Scholarship.

