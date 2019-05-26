LLOYD M. BARNETT
January 5, 1927 ˜ May 14, 2019
Lloyd M. Barnett was born on January 5, 1927 to Braz and Agnes Barnett in Camas, WA. The youngest of two children and great-grandson of Esther Short, an early Pioneer who homesteaded what is now downtown Vancouver and donated land for Esther Short Park.
His older brother Curtis was killed in WWII weeks after landing at Normandy. Lloyd joined the U. S. Coast Guard in Dec. 1944 serving on troop transport ships bringing soldiers home.
After his discharge in June 1946, he returned to Camas and married Janice Myers, the love of his life. They were married 49 years and had two children, Steve Barnett and Linda Barnett.
Lloyd started his management career for Crown Zellerbach as a purchasing supervisor in the Camas mill. Lloyd also learned to build homes with his father and built their honeymoon home on Prune Hill, plus 6 more on the side.
After 36 years at the mill, Lloyd retired at 56 and he and Janice traveled south as snowbirds for many years. They enjoyed the sunshine, dancing, golf, billiards and the many friends they made. Janice passed away from cancer in 1996, but Lloyd continued snowbirding until 2012.
Lloyd lived at home until recently and enjoyed socializing with his special friend Patricia Forgey. They enjoyed each other’s companionship for over 15 years and loved to attend weekly dances when able. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, American Legion and Moose Lodge.
Lloyd passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019. He was 92.
He is survived by his son, Steve (Kathy) Barnett of Camas; daughter, Linda Barnett of Port Angeles; grandchildren, Lindsey Huckett, Tyler Barnett and Colton Barnett; and two great-grandchildren, Silas Huckett and Taylor Huckett.
Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Columbian on May 26, 2019