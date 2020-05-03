LISA MICHELLE FRANK SEVIER
August 29, 1973 ˜ April 5, 2020
Lisa Michelle Frank was born at Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Oregon, August 29, 1973. Her parents are D. Michael Frank and the late Colleen Wilkey Frank, both of Vancouver, Washington. Lisa attended Vancouver Public Schools and married August 30, 1992. Two sons followed that marriage: Kyle McKenzie Sevier and Brenden Noah Sevier.
On the evening of April 5, 2020, she experienced sudden cardiac arrest and wasn’t able to be resuscitated.
Lisa enjoyed camping, beach trips, the ocean, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. Her infectious smile lit up any room.
At the time of her death, she held the position of Site Manager at PCLI (Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute) in Salmon Creek, Washington. She was loved by her many friends, family, and colleagues and will be dearly missed.
Lisa is survived by her father, D. Michael Frank of Vancouver, Washington; a sister, Angela Frank Klein (Jim) of Hood River, Oregon; two sons, Kyle McKenzie Sevier and Brenden Noah Sevier; two nephews, Hunter Klein of Hood River, Oregon, Pierce Klein, currently serving in the U.S. military; and numerous extended family.
Cremation has taken place.
A gathering of friends and family is not planned at this time. Rest in peace.
Please no flowers. If you wish to make a contribution, please consider the in her name or a .
A memorial page for Lisa is set up at EvergreenMemorialGardens.com.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on May 3, 2020