Lisa Michelle Sevier (1973 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Lisa~ I absolutely loved working beside you and looked..."
    - Mindy Stone
  • "Deep condolences to Lisa's family. I have happy memories of..."
    - Caroline Abbott
  • "I just talked with you outside your work less than a week..."
    - Clifford Henderson
  • "Lisa you were a wonderful friend whom I enjoyed every time..."
    - Shelly Ritchey
Service Information
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA
98684
(360)-892-6060
Obituary
Send Flowers


LISA MICHELLE FRANK SEVIER
August 29, 1973 ˜ April 5, 2020

Lisa Michelle Frank was born at Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Oregon, August 29, 1973. Her parents are D. Michael Frank and the late Colleen Wilkey Frank, both of Vancouver, Washington. Lisa attended Vancouver Public Schools and married August 30, 1992. Two sons followed that marriage: Kyle McKenzie Sevier and Brenden Noah Sevier.
On the evening of April 5, 2020, she experienced sudden cardiac arrest and wasn’t able to be resuscitated.
Lisa enjoyed camping, beach trips, the ocean, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. Her infectious smile lit up any room.
At the time of her death, she held the position of Site Manager at PCLI (Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute) in Salmon Creek, Washington. She was loved by her many friends, family, and colleagues and will be dearly missed.
Lisa is survived by her father, D. Michael Frank of Vancouver, Washington; a sister, Angela Frank Klein (Jim) of Hood River, Oregon; two sons, Kyle McKenzie Sevier and Brenden Noah Sevier; two nephews, Hunter Klein of Hood River, Oregon, Pierce Klein, currently serving in the U.S. military; and numerous extended family.
Cremation has taken place.
A gathering of friends and family is not planned at this time. Rest in peace.
Please no flowers. If you wish to make a contribution, please consider the in her name or a .
A memorial page for Lisa is set up at EvergreenMemorialGardens.com.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on May 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.