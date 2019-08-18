LISA ANN CRABTREE
July 24, 1957 ˜ June 29, 2019
Lisa Ann Crabtree passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 at her home in Vancouver, WA. She was born in Los Angeles, CA where she attended Hollywood High School and Moorpark College.
Lisa moved from her hometown, Simi Valley, CA to Vancouver and found work as a dental assistant.
Lisa was fond of marching band and concert music. She loved to dance and enjoyed boating and camping.
Lisa had a free spirit personality, she was kind, generous, and most of all loved her family and friends. Her memory will always be deeply cherished.
Service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Funeral Chapel on Saturday, August 24th at 12:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow after the service at Pekin Ferry, 34115 NW Pekin Ferry Rd., Ridgefield, WA.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 18, 2019