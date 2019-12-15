Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Marie Hetland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LINDA M. (NELSON) HETLAND

July 6, 1949 ˜ November 20, 2019



After a lengthy illness, Linda Marie (Nelson) Hetland left this life to awake to see the Lord Jesus in heaven on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Canby, Oregon at Marquis Hope Village. She was born to Earl and Lenore Nelson on July 6, 1949 in Portland, Oregon and grew up in Parkrose. She graduated from Portland Christian High School. The Nelson family were active members Gateway Baptist Church.

Following high school graduation, Linda attended business school in Portland and then in 1971, she went to Prairie Bible Institute in Alberta, Canada where she graduated in Christian Education in 1974.

After graduating from PBI, Linda returned to Portland and soon met the love of her life, Gregory Hetland, a student at Western Conservative Baptist Seminary, and they married in March 1975. Linda and Greg settled in Vancouver, Washington where Greg worked with the Bonneville Power Administration. They raised their sons, Jason and Jeremy, and were active members of the Minnehaha Church.

Linda was an avid crafter (making dolls was her favorite) and an accomplished pianist.

Following Greg’s death in 1999, Linda moved to Clackamas, Oregon and soon was attending Mt. Hood Community College studying to be a Medical Assistant.

Linda attended Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Gresham, Oregon where she expressed her love of Jesus by playing the piano during worship service each Sunday until her health declined.

Linda loved her four grandchildren Autom, Aiden, Aubrie and Aynslee. They spent many weekends shopping, doing crafts, watching movies, playing piano, attending church and laughing. Linda made it a point to tell each of her grandchildren that she was proud of them for who they are and who they will become.

Linda is greatly missed, but in the words of her sister, Kathy, “Knowing you are in the arms of Jesus and praising Him face to face brings much comfort.”

Linda is survived by her son, Jeremy Hetland, his wife Nichole and their four children, Autom, Aiden, Aubrie and Aynslee; her mother, Mrs. Lenore Nelson; and her sister, Kathy Schwartz (Tim) and their family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gregory Hetland; eldest son, Jason Hetland; and her father, Earl Nelson.

Please sign her guest book @

After a lengthy illness, Linda Marie (Nelson) Hetland left this life to awake to see the Lord Jesus in heaven on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Canby, Oregon at Marquis Hope Village. She was born to Earl and Lenore Nelson on July 6, 1949 in Portland, Oregon and grew up in Parkrose. She graduated from Portland Christian High School. The Nelson family were active members Gateway Baptist Church.Following high school graduation, Linda attended business school in Portland and then in 1971, she went to Prairie Bible Institute in Alberta, Canada where she graduated in Christian Education in 1974.After graduating from PBI, Linda returned to Portland and soon met the love of her life, Gregory Hetland, a student at Western Conservative Baptist Seminary, and they married in March 1975. Linda and Greg settled in Vancouver, Washington where Greg worked with the Bonneville Power Administration. They raised their sons, Jason and Jeremy, and were active members of the Minnehaha Church.Linda was an avid crafter (making dolls was her favorite) and an accomplished pianist.Following Greg’s death in 1999, Linda moved to Clackamas, Oregon and soon was attending Mt. Hood Community College studying to be a Medical Assistant.Linda attended Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Gresham, Oregon where she expressed her love of Jesus by playing the piano during worship service each Sunday until her health declined.Linda loved her four grandchildren Autom, Aiden, Aubrie and Aynslee. They spent many weekends shopping, doing crafts, watching movies, playing piano, attending church and laughing. Linda made it a point to tell each of her grandchildren that she was proud of them for who they are and who they will become.Linda is greatly missed, but in the words of her sister, Kathy, “Knowing you are in the arms of Jesus and praising Him face to face brings much comfort.”Linda is survived by her son, Jeremy Hetland, his wife Nichole and their four children, Autom, Aiden, Aubrie and Aynslee; her mother, Mrs. Lenore Nelson; and her sister, Kathy Schwartz (Tim) and their family.She was predeceased by her husband, Gregory Hetland; eldest son, Jason Hetland; and her father, Earl Nelson.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close