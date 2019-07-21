Linda Mae Stewart

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Mae Stewart.
Obituary
Send Flowers


LINDA MAE (SAGE) STEWART
November 24, 1945 ˜ July 10, 2019

Linda Mae (Sage) Stewart, 73, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father July 10th, 2019, after a long courageous battle with a rare lung disease. She was born in Vancouver, WA on November 24, 1945, the daughter of Bill and Eva Sage, the youngest of 8 children.
Linda leaves behind a loving husband, Ernie Stewart; two daughters, Deanna and Dawn; as well as step-daughter, Autumn; and one son, Ernie Jr.; 10 amazing grandchildren as well as 6 beautiful great-grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond and Larry; and many friends she called family. Her loss will leave a huge hole in our lives.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 28th, 2019 at the Salmon Creek Grange at 2:30 p.m.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.