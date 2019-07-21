LINDA MAE (SAGE) STEWART
November 24, 1945 ˜ July 10, 2019
Linda Mae (Sage) Stewart, 73, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father July 10th, 2019, after a long courageous battle with a rare lung disease. She was born in Vancouver, WA on November 24, 1945, the daughter of Bill and Eva Sage, the youngest of 8 children.
Linda leaves behind a loving husband, Ernie Stewart; two daughters, Deanna and Dawn; as well as step-daughter, Autumn; and one son, Ernie Jr.; 10 amazing grandchildren as well as 6 beautiful great-grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond and Larry; and many friends she called family. Her loss will leave a huge hole in our lives.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 28th, 2019 at the Salmon Creek Grange at 2:30 p.m.
Published in The Columbian on July 21, 2019