LINDA KAY (SIKES) MERSEREAU
October 18, 1948 ˜ September 23, 2019
Linda was a patient, compassionate, loyal, loving, and
wise mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Linda Kay (Sikes) Mersereau, 70, daycare provider and life long resident of Vancouver, WA, went to meet the Lord on Sept. 23, 2019. She was born in Vancouver, WA on Oct. 18, 1948 to Gordon and Minnie Sikes. She attended Columbia River High School and was the first graduating class in 1966.
Linda is survived by two daughters, Liz (Randy) Potter and Christine Mersereau-Valdez, all of Battle Ground, WA; seven grandchildren; sister, Mickey Madewell of Vancouver, WA; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews; and special friends, Jackie, Kathy and Gina.
She was preceded in death by her middle daughter, Linda Ann Metscher; two sisters, Kathy Beatty and Margie Sikes; and her parents.
Services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Mon., Sept. 30, 2019 at 12:30p.m.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 27, 2019