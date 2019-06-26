LILLIE RUTH CHAPMAN
May 4, 1927 ˜ June 22, 2019
Lillie Ruth Chapman, 92, of Vancouver, WA, passed away June 22, 2019. She was born May 4, 1927 to Edward and Ida Chapman in Hibbing, MN and moved to Clark County, WA area when she was 14 years old.
Lillie enjoyed cooking, reading and quilting. She loved Jesus and her family with all her heart.
Lillie is survived by her children, Carol Mitchell, Ron (Marti) Ashcraft and Cindy (Bill) Strickland; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Ashcraft in 1959.
A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Mon., July 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 26, 2019