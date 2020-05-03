Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Beatrice Grush. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LILLIAN BEATRICE (LAURIER) GRUSH

April 26, 1920 ˜ April 7, 2020



Lillian Beatrice (Laurier) Grush passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her children on April 7, 2020, just 19 days before her 100th birthday.

Lillian will be remembered by friends and family as a beautiful, loving, fun and inspiring soul. She lived her life fully and energetically. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with friends, celebrating every occasion, traveling and playing any game. She was a bright spot on earth and will be greatly missed.

Lillian was born on April 26, 1920 in Nekoma, ND to Joseph Carmel Laurier and Mary Ann LaCourse. She was the eighth of 10 children.

She and her husband, Roy Eugene Grush, were married June 15, 1946 in Libby, MT.

In addition to raising three children, Lillian taught elementary school at Christ the King Catholic School in Richland, WA until she retired in 1985.

She and Roy moved to Vancouver, WA in 1992 and lived at Fairway Village and later, the Bedford Senior Living Community.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; and by all her siblings.

She is survived by her son, Allen E. Grush of Eugene, OR; and daughters, Judith (Fox) Gorham and Cynthia Meyer of Vancouver, WA; her grandson, Aaron J. Grush; and granddaughters, Jennifer Fox-Williams and Lillie and Alyssa Meyer.

Lillian was laid to rest beside her husband at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Vancouver, WA on April 14. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

