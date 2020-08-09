LEWIS ’LOUIE’ RAYMOND
October 3, 1934 ˜ July 14, 2020
Lewis ’Louie’ Raymond passed away July 14, 2020 at age 85. Lewis was born Oct. 3, 1934 in Bell, CA to Albert & Martha Raymond.
In the early 1940s, the Raymond family moved to the Sanger area where they farmed, raised and sold nursery stock. Later in the ’40s, the family moved to Woodlake, CA where they continued to farm; and, for a while, had 500 head of cattle.
Louie graduated from Woodlake High School in 1954 where he lettered in four sports. He especially enjoyed playing football in high school, at COS in Visalia, CA; also playing both football & baseball in the US Army in Germany 1957-1959.
While in Germany, Lewis was assigned to the 11th Airborne Division (Angels) where he successfully completed Airborne School.
In 1959, Lewis returned to farming in the Woodlake area. He and his brothers were multi-skilled in running the family farm, including doing their own land leveling, welding, inventing machines, not yet available on the Ag market, for use in the orchards.
After leaving Raymond Farms, Lou was hired by Wheeling Pacific Mfg. in Woodlake as factory superintendent for their Vancouver, WA division. He moved to Vancouver in early 1968 to set up the Wheeling Pacific NW division. In 1977, he started & operated an excavating business until he retired in 2006.
In the fall of 1968, Lou met his future wife Carol. They were married more than 45 years.
Lou enjoyed playing golf, shooting pool, boating and fishing at their place on Puget Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jeanette; brothers, Leonard, Babe & Gary; younger sisters, Geraldine & Marlene.
Lou is survived by his wife, Carol; sisters-in-law, Bernice Raymond of Morro Bay, Gail Webb (Gary) of Glendale, CA, Dusty Raymond of Yerington, NV; many nieces and nephews, and very dear friends, Lubbert & Nancy VanDellen & family of Elderwood, CA.
Lou was interred with military honors at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR.
