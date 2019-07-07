LEWIS ’LOUIE’ IVAN BENEDICT, II
March 29, 1946 ˜ June 19, 2019
Lewis (Louie) Ivan Benedict, II, 73, of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019, in Vancouver’s Peace Health Hospital with family by his side.
Louie is survived by his wife, Valerie, of 41 years, his son Chad Benedict of Houston, TX; his brother Dennis Benedict of Vancouver, and his sister Marcia Benedict of Portland, OR. He has one granddaughter, Avery Benedict, of Dallas, TX.
Louie’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Glenwood Community Church, 12201 NE 72nd Ave., Vancouver, WA, 98686, 360-571-3300.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Open House Ministries in Vancouver, WA, a homeless shelter for families at www.sheltered.org. See www.CascadiaCremation.com for complete obituary. Please sign his guestbook @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on July 7, 2019