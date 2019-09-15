Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Letha Lillian Currie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LETHA LILLIAN CURRIE

March 5, 1924 ˜ September 4, 2019



On the morning of Sept. 4, 2019, our mom, Letha Lillian Currie, went to be with the Lord, at the age of 95. She was born March 5, 1924 in Corpus Christi, TX to Wilfred and Beatrice Allman, the oldest of 5 children.

Letha married Joe Currie in 1942 and moved to Vancouver, WA. They were married for 32 years.

Our mom had many gifts and talents. As the mother of eight children, she had to be resourceful. She was a seamstress, an upholsterer and she could make dinner for ten out of one pound of ground round.

Letha loved the outdoors. Many of our happiest memories were while tent camping, fishing or gardening with Mom. Throughout our school years, she was our campaign manager, music arranger and stage mom. She had a beautiful singing voice, loved fashion and lived for a great baseball game. With 20 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren, she spent many years sitting on bleachers score keeping. She loved celebrating the 4th of July and you could always find her wearing red, white and blue, flying her Texas flag.

Our mom encouraged and worked with the four oldest children to play and sing country and gospel music. The Currie Kids dressed in her hand sewn cowboy shirts and sang in churches and church camps in the local area. They also made regular appearances on the TV show, Stars of Tomorrow.

Letha was the Sunday School Superintendent for many years at Central Church of the Nazarene. We inherited many of Mom’s gifts and talents, but the most significant legacy she bestowed on her children was her faith in God.

Along with Letha’s personal experiences, she had professional ones too. She was head of housekeeping for the Red Lion Corporation in the 1970’s and went on to have a successful career in real estate.

Letha married Barry Latta in 1974 and they were married for 10 years.

Letha is survived by her children: Linda Aarhus (Jim), Diane Currie, Nancy Passey (Randy), Douglas Currie (Denise), Vickie Coogan, Joseph Currie (Kim), Letha Brandenburg (Barry) and Mark Currie; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Jean White; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; sisters, Zelda and Joyce; brother, Sonny; and her grandson, David Coogan in 2002.

Letha left a great legacy, she will always be remembered.

The family will have a private celebration of Letha’s life.

Please sign her guest book @

On the morning of Sept. 4, 2019, our mom, Letha Lillian Currie, went to be with the Lord, at the age of 95. She was born March 5, 1924 in Corpus Christi, TX to Wilfred and Beatrice Allman, the oldest of 5 children.Letha married Joe Currie in 1942 and moved to Vancouver, WA. They were married for 32 years.Our mom had many gifts and talents. As the mother of eight children, she had to be resourceful. She was a seamstress, an upholsterer and she could make dinner for ten out of one pound of ground round.Letha loved the outdoors. Many of our happiest memories were while tent camping, fishing or gardening with Mom. Throughout our school years, she was our campaign manager, music arranger and stage mom. She had a beautiful singing voice, loved fashion and lived for a great baseball game. With 20 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren, she spent many years sitting on bleachers score keeping. She loved celebrating the 4th of July and you could always find her wearing red, white and blue, flying her Texas flag.Our mom encouraged and worked with the four oldest children to play and sing country and gospel music. The Currie Kids dressed in her hand sewn cowboy shirts and sang in churches and church camps in the local area. They also made regular appearances on the TV show, Stars of Tomorrow.Letha was the Sunday School Superintendent for many years at Central Church of the Nazarene. We inherited many of Mom’s gifts and talents, but the most significant legacy she bestowed on her children was her faith in God.Along with Letha’s personal experiences, she had professional ones too. She was head of housekeeping for the Red Lion Corporation in the 1970’s and went on to have a successful career in real estate.Letha married Barry Latta in 1974 and they were married for 10 years.Letha is survived by her children: Linda Aarhus (Jim), Diane Currie, Nancy Passey (Randy), Douglas Currie (Denise), Vickie Coogan, Joseph Currie (Kim), Letha Brandenburg (Barry) and Mark Currie; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Jean White; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her mother and father; sisters, Zelda and Joyce; brother, Sonny; and her grandson, David Coogan in 2002.Letha left a great legacy, she will always be remembered.The family will have a private celebration of Letha’s life.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close