LESTER VERNON SETER
April 9, 1925 ˜ October 11, 2020
Lester Vernon Seter was born on the family farm near Carbury, ND, April 9, 1925, to Carl and Mina Seter. He was the fourth of 17 children. He attended school in a one-room country school through grade eight, and graduated from Rolla High School in Rolla, ND.
Lester joined the service at 18 and proudly served in the US Marine Corps during World War II. In 1946, after receiving an honorary discharge, he returned to North Dakota and attended Bottineau School of Forestry for two years and then Minot State Teachers College, where he met his future wife, Ann Froseth.
Lester and Ann were married in 1954. They, along with their two young children, moved to Roseburg, OR, in 1960 where Lester would teach school. Lester taught at Fir Grove Elementary for 27 years, retiring in 1987. Ann and Lester moved to Washington in 1999 and have resided there ever since.
Lester passed away in his home Oct. 11, 2020, at age 95½. He leaves behind his loving wife of 66 years, Ann; four children, Lance (Bonnie) Seter, Kandis (Russell) White, Mina (Derick) Mason and Greg (Tiffany) Seter; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Lester was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
