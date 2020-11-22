1/1
Lester Vernon Seter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LESTER VERNON SETER
April 9, 1925 ˜ October 11, 2020

Lester Vernon Seter was born on the family farm near Carbury, ND, April 9, 1925, to Carl and Mina Seter. He was the fourth of 17 children. He attended school in a one-room country school through grade eight, and graduated from Rolla High School in Rolla, ND.
Lester joined the service at 18 and proudly served in the US Marine Corps during World War II. In 1946, after receiving an honorary discharge, he returned to North Dakota and attended Bottineau School of Forestry for two years and then Minot State Teachers College, where he met his future wife, Ann Froseth.
Lester and Ann were married in 1954. They, along with their two young children, moved to Roseburg, OR, in 1960 where Lester would teach school. Lester taught at Fir Grove Elementary for 27 years, retiring in 1987. Ann and Lester moved to Washington in 1999 and have resided there ever since.
Lester passed away in his home Oct. 11, 2020, at age 95½. He leaves behind his loving wife of 66 years, Ann; four children, Lance (Bonnie) Seter, Kandis (Russell) White, Mina (Derick) Mason and Greg (Tiffany) Seter; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Lester was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved