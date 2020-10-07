1/1
Leslie Wykoff
1947 - 2020
LESLIE WEBB WYKOFF
May 22, 1947 ˜ September 14, 2020

Leslie Webb Wykoff died Sept. 14, 2020, following a brief battle with stage four cancer.
Leslie was born in Portland, OR, the first of two daughters to Robert D. and Linne Webb, both deceased. She graduated from Franklin High School, Portland State University and the University of Pittsburgh Library School (masters in library science).
Prior to retirement, Leslie was director of library services for Washington State University, Vancouver. Earlier she was head of reference at OHSU Medical School. She also held library-related positions at Kaiser Center for Health Research and Northwest Regional Educational Laboratory, where she became an early specialist in computer database information searching.
Leslie was also co-director of The Portland Book Project, for the Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon’s Center for Urban Education. During her career, she was instrumental in training Northwest librarians to search health and medical information as the databases and the Internet were being developed and was known as a mentor for entry level librarians. She wrote the cover document for the WSU Vancouver Oral History Project and co-directed the Columbia River Basin Ethnic History Archive. Over her career, she also authored and co-authored numerous papers.
Leslie begin her library career during high school at the library of the Portland Daily Reporter, a newspaper which grew out of the 1959 newspaper strike against the Oregonian and Oregon Journal. It was there that she met her husband of 53 years, Jolyon (Jolly) Wykoff, who worked there as a copy boy. ”It was love at first sight.” Leslie’s father was the paper’s publisher. Her future father-in-law was its managing editor.
She was a deacon and elder at Westminister Presbyterian Church in northeast Portland and a Stephen Minister, trained to help people talk through difficult times.
Leslie is survived by her husband; daughter, Josie Wykoff (Wolf); grandchildren, Tyler, Paige and Jaden; and sister, Barbara Henerie (Bob).
The family asks that remembrances be made in the form of donations to a library.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 2, 2020
Rest in peach Leslie, and Godspeed to God's arms. Leslie was a constant support to my family for decades, helped me raise three children by showing them the love of God and good books.
Ethan Dunham
October 1, 2020
We enjoyed a wonderful friendship for many years. A real gift.
She will be missed. Jolly, Josie our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Gretchen Nelson and family
Gretchen Nelson
Friend
September 26, 2020
Dear Jolly, As the now oldest living Hauser, I send my condolences from the Hauser family, remembering fondly the deep connection between the Webbs, Wykoffs, & my family.
Judy Hauser Bridenbaugh
Friend
September 26, 2020
So sad to hear the news. Leslie and I were long time colleagues at the OHSU Library. We were both involved in the library brigade that hand moved a lot of the medical library collection from the Old Library to the BICC. Seems like ancient history now. We sometimes disagreed but were always respectful of each other’s perspective. We had some fun late night sessions as roomies at conferences and I was able to meet with her at WSU several times to discuss library issues (and gossip a bit). My sincere condolences to family and friends.
Cindy Cunningham
Coworker
September 26, 2020
Leslie was library leadership personified. Her name carried weight and her opinions were sought. It is an honor to have known her.
Ann Chamberlain Roseberry
Friend
September 26, 2020
I knew Leslie when I worked at Westminster Presbyterian Church. A sweet, kind lady, I enjoyed visiting with her, and was so sorry to hear of her passing.
Patricia Holman
Acquaintance
September 25, 2020
Jolly, our condolences for your loss. Roberta and I were both deeply saddened to find out about Leslie's passing. I remember her and your kindness to me during a particularly rocky time at work, and Roberta worked for Leslie on the PORTALS project. She is missed.

Your former coworker (and almost Leslie's, once),
APS
Alan P. Scott
Acquaintance
September 25, 2020
Dear Jolly, I'm so sorry for your loss. Leslie was a dear friend, and I shall really miss her. Over 50 years of friendship, still gone too soon.
Gwen Newborg
Friend
September 25, 2020
Jolly-sorry for your loss, thoughts and prayers to you and your family. Jim


Jim
Friend
September 25, 2020
Jolly, Sorry for your loss, condolences to you and your family.
Barry Thomas - DWS
Barry Thomas
Acquaintance
September 25, 2020
Jolly, Sorry for your loss, condolences to your and your family.
Barry Thomas - DWS
Barry Thomas
Acquaintance
September 25, 2020
I was fortunate to work at OHSU while Leslie was head of Reference there. She was a delight to work with, serious when needed, but always fun when the work was done. The bulk of the staff would go out for birthdays, and I tried to be near her when we sat ourselves to eat, because I knew whatever she would be talking about would be interesting. As is often the case, I was amazed, but not surprised, to read of her many projects and community involvements. All of those projects and groups fit in with my memory of Leslie. The library world is smaller now.
Barbara Telfer
Coworker
September 25, 2020
This is so sad and devastating. Leslie was one of the first librarians I met when we moved to Portland about 35 years ago, and we shared many personal and professional times together. I will truly miss you, Leslie. You were such a special person. Perri Parise
September 25, 2020
Leslie was a warm, kind and thoughtful person and a caring friend. She was a supportive colleague and a curious, intelligent woman who was a leader in her field. My condolences to her family and to her friends. I remain grateful
for her friendship.
Katherine Rouzie
Friend
