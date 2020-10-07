I was fortunate to work at OHSU while Leslie was head of Reference there. She was a delight to work with, serious when needed, but always fun when the work was done. The bulk of the staff would go out for birthdays, and I tried to be near her when we sat ourselves to eat, because I knew whatever she would be talking about would be interesting. As is often the case, I was amazed, but not surprised, to read of her many projects and community involvements. All of those projects and groups fit in with my memory of Leslie. The library world is smaller now.

Barbara Telfer

Coworker