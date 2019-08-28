LESLIE ALBERT HALLSTROM
November 5, 1934 ˜ August 23, 2019
Leslie Albert “Les” Hallstrom was born on Nov. 5, 1934, in Chatham, MI, to Lauri and Miriam Hallstrom, and passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2019, at his home in Brush Prairie, WA, at the age of 84.
He worked as a machinist for Freightliner for 35-1/2 years and a Korean Conflict US Marine veteran. Les enjoyed hunting, fishing, metal and woodworking and especially loved holding his newborn grand babies. He was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.
Les is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rosemary (Ritola); three sons, Joseph (Karen) Hallstrom of Yacolt, WA, Albert (Cindy) Hallstrom of Battle Ground and Victor (Rhonda) Hallstrom of Heisson, WA; four daughters, Caroline (Kenneth) Chapman, Barbara (Ted) Erickson, Kristine (Matthew) Townley and Kathleen (Randall) Massie, all of Yacolt; 37 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; one brother, Raymond Hallstrom and two sisters, Joyce (Jim) Wood and Mary (Don) Sasse.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Virginia; brother, Elmer; and son, Louis.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Brush Prairie, 16603 NE 142nd Ave., Brush Prairie, WA, with burial in Elim Cemetery, Brush Prairie. Viewing will be Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the church.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 28, 2019