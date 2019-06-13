LESLIE ”LES” JAMES WORLEY
December 19, 1945 ˜ June 4, 2019
Leslie ”Les” James Worley, died peacefully at home in Washougal, WA, Tues., June 4th, 2019. He was originally from San Diego, CA until moving to Washington in the early 80’s.
Les fought bravely as a Marine in the Vietnam war.
After the war, he graduated from San Diego State with 2 PhDs is History. His great love of history made him pursue a professorship in History at Washington State University.
Among many of his experiences, he worked in many professions from school bus driver, taxi driver, long haul truck driver and many more. His last job was for this very paper (The Columbian) where he was a district manager for 16 years. He was still a carrier at the time of his death.
Les’s quick wit and unique humor will be greatly missed by many people. There was never a day that he didn’t have a smile on his face and his was contagious.
As he didn’t have any children, Les did end up with a family in Washougal while working with the paper. He is survived by Jerry and Sheila Plato of Vancouver, WA, Becky Stinson and Terri Tidmore of Washogual, WA; and 2 adopted grandkids, Haley Plato and Blayke Franklin. This has been a tremendous loss for all.
He was preceded in death by his mother, grandmother and uncle.
Please join us at a Celebration of Life on June 22, 2019 at the American Legion Post 122, 10221 Washougal River Rd., Washougal, WA, 98671. The celebration will begin at 1400 (2:00). This is a pot luck, so bring your favorite dish to help celebrate this special man that we have lost.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 13, 2019