LEROY L. NELSON

May 25, 1950 ˜ March 14, 2020



On Saturday, March 14, 2020, during a rare mid-March snowfall, Leroy L. Nelson passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer. He was 69 years old. Leroy was born on May 25, 1950, in Vancouver, Washington to Roy and Evelyn Nelson. A lifelong resident of Vancouver, he graduated from Columbia River High School in 1968.

Leroy married his high school sweetheart, Cindy

As a licensed electrical contractor, Leroy founded Lakeside Electric in 1982, and retired in 2010.

An avid car enthusiast, he was a longtime member of the Slow Pokes car club and owned several classic cars.

Leroy was a devoted husband to Cindy, his wife of 47 years, and a loving father to Erik.

He was an animal lover who not only adored his own dogs, but always eagerly volunteered to look after his friends’ and family’s dogs whenever they went out of town. Everyone knew their dogs were better cared for with Leroy than at home.

While attending Columbia River, Leroy and 15 of his close friends built a clubhouse on his parents’ property, which functioned as a meeting place for the group for a number of years. Those 16 high schoolers remained lifelong friends, and many continued to visit Leroy throughout his illness.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Erik (Jenn) of Seattle; brother, Wayne of Vancouver; as well as multiple nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew him, especially his loyal pup Riley.

At his request there was no funeral, but a Celebration of Life will be held this summer.

