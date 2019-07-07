LEROY C. TIPP
August 9, 1935 ˜ June 4, 2019
LeRoy passed away peacefully at his home June 4, 2019 joining the love of his life, Sylvia of 46 years. LeRoy was born in Mellette, SD to Alvin and Edith Tipp. He was the youngest, with 2 siblings, Irene Nevitt and Gordan Tipp. The family moved to Vancouver, WA where he graduated from Vancouver High School.
After LeRoy had served 9 years in the Army Reserves as a Sgt and bandsman, he continued his passion for music throughout his life playing live music on the radio in the late 50’s, and later, singing to his wife and children in Vancouver, WA where he resided.
LeRoy married his bride in 1963, and raised a family of 1 son, Dennis, and 4 girls, Debby, Tami, Cindy and Brenda.
He spent the next part of his life enjoying his work in the Trucking industry, beginning with Portco, and retiring from Yellow Freight, where he had many friends that he grew close to, and laughed with for many years ahead.
LeRoy is survived by his loving brother, Gordan and his wife, Bea Tipp. He was surrounded by 3 daughters and sons-in-law, Debby and Mike Williams, Tami and Cory Davis, and youngest daughter, Brenda Tipp. LeRoy was loved by all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as their memories of his great sense of humor, teachings of chess playing, silly jokes, and singing many songs to them. LeRoy will be greatly missed by many family and friends, but we are in comfort knowing he is with the love of his life, once again.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30p.m., Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens funeral home in Vancouver, WA.
Published in The Columbian on July 7, 2019