Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard John "Len" Bartek II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LEONARD JOHN BARTEK II

December 15, 1953 ˜ June 21, 2019



Leonard John Bartek II, 65, a 22-year resident of Vancouver and noted amateur golfer and father of a Columbia River state champion, died suddenly in his home June 21, 2019.

Len was born in Berwick, PA, to Leonard John Bartek and Antoinette Bartek. He grew up in New Jersey, and was a three-sport all star (football, basketball and baseball) at Roxbury High School in Succasunna, N.J. He was recruited to Penn State University and received a baseball scholarship as a pitcher. He helped lead the school to the College Baseball World Series in Omaha, NB, in 1973, the last time Penn State made the World Series. Sports were a dominant part of Len’s life, and he was good at everything he played.

Upon graduation in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Len worked with Arthur Young & Company and Bank of America, which offered Len the opportunity for work and adventure in Europe and the Middle East. He later worked with TRW and Harland Clarke, and retired in 2014.

In 1990, Len met Jan Bartley at a health club in San Rafel, CA., and they married in 1992. Daughter Chloe was born in 1995 and the family moved to Vancouver in 1997 from Novato, CA.

Len enjoyed reading (thrillers), was an excellent cook, enjoyed travelling and was quite active, enjoying his day-to-day life.

But it was at golf where he excelled, taking a four handicap with him at the end and leaving behind numerous trophies and awards.

And it was the mentoring of his daughter Chloe that brought him the most satisfaction. Introducing her to golf at an early age, she became a three-time Class 3A District 4 champion, and in 2013 won the Washington Class 3A championship by seven strokes playing for Columbia River High School.

All who knew Len marveled at his devotion to Chloe and her golf development. After recruitment by several schools, she accepted a golf scholarship to Sacramento State University, where she played four years before graduation. Chloe also won two women’s club championships at Riverside Golf and Country Club, home course for the Bartek family since 2011.

Len is survived by his wife, Jan; daughter Chloe (Jon Bade, partner); sisters Claudia Bartek of Parsippany, NJ and Linda Bartek-Smith of Lake Hopatcong, NJ; brother Greg of Jefferson, GA., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Len’s life will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Riverside Golf and Country Club in Portland. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Clark County Food Bank and/or the Southwest Washington Humane Society.

Please sign his guestbook @

Leonard John Bartek II, 65, a 22-year resident of Vancouver and noted amateur golfer and father of a Columbia River state champion, died suddenly in his home June 21, 2019.Len was born in Berwick, PA, to Leonard John Bartek and Antoinette Bartek. He grew up in New Jersey, and was a three-sport all star (football, basketball and baseball) at Roxbury High School in Succasunna, N.J. He was recruited to Penn State University and received a baseball scholarship as a pitcher. He helped lead the school to the College Baseball World Series in Omaha, NB, in 1973, the last time Penn State made the World Series. Sports were a dominant part of Len’s life, and he was good at everything he played.Upon graduation in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Len worked with Arthur Young & Company and Bank of America, which offered Len the opportunity for work and adventure in Europe and the Middle East. He later worked with TRW and Harland Clarke, and retired in 2014.In 1990, Len met Jan Bartley at a health club in San Rafel, CA., and they married in 1992. Daughter Chloe was born in 1995 and the family moved to Vancouver in 1997 from Novato, CA.Len enjoyed reading (thrillers), was an excellent cook, enjoyed travelling and was quite active, enjoying his day-to-day life.But it was at golf where he excelled, taking a four handicap with him at the end and leaving behind numerous trophies and awards.And it was the mentoring of his daughter Chloe that brought him the most satisfaction. Introducing her to golf at an early age, she became a three-time Class 3A District 4 champion, and in 2013 won the Washington Class 3A championship by seven strokes playing for Columbia River High School.All who knew Len marveled at his devotion to Chloe and her golf development. After recruitment by several schools, she accepted a golf scholarship to Sacramento State University, where she played four years before graduation. Chloe also won two women’s club championships at Riverside Golf and Country Club, home course for the Bartek family since 2011.Len is survived by his wife, Jan; daughter Chloe (Jon Bade, partner); sisters Claudia Bartek of Parsippany, NJ and Linda Bartek-Smith of Lake Hopatcong, NJ; brother Greg of Jefferson, GA., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.A Celebration of Len’s life will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Riverside Golf and Country Club in Portland. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Clark County Food Bank and/or the Southwest Washington Humane Society.Please sign his guestbook @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close