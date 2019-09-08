Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona Alice Coffield. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 2:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary



LEONA ALICE (DEAN) COFFIELD

March 6, 1929 ˜ August 27, 2019



Leona Alice Coffield, 90, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on Aug. 27, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. of natural causes. She graduated from Vancouver High School in 1947.

Leona married Derrel Coffield in Honolulu, HI on Aug. 15, 1949. For 65 years they spent their lives together in Vancouver, WA.

Leona loved spending time with her family, entertaining, cooking, landscaping her yard and was an accomplished oil painter. She won several local awards.

She was a long standing member of the Beta Sigma Phi organization and worked for the Vancouver School District in Food Services for 20 years.

A memory shared by all who knew Leona is her incredible sense of humor.

Leona is survived by her daughter, Leilani Robinson (Rob) of Shelton, WA; son, Dale Coffield of Vancouver; daughter-in-law, Teresa Coffield of Vancouver; her 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Hazel Dean. Also by her loving husband, Derrel Coffield; son, Dean Coffield; and brother, Earl Dean, all in the summer of 2014.

Funeral service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Sat., Sept. 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your chosen charity.

