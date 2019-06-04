LEON MALFAIT
March 10, 1922 ˜ May 29, 2019
Leon Malfait passed away on May 29th, 2019. He was born on March 10th, 1922 in Washougal, WA to Arthur and Martha Malfait.
Leon spent a great part of his life in Seattle, WA where he owned and worked at South City Motel.
In Leons later years, he moved back to Washougal, WA and owned rental properties.
Leon’s main hobbies were bowling in his early years and golfing in his later years. He was very involved in the Winnebago club and did many outings in his motor home with them. He was president of the club throughout the years.
Leon is survived by his daughter, Vickie Swafford (Richard) of Casa Grande, AZ; grandchildren, Lynette Clemans (Jonathan) and Alicia Koch Johnson (Mikey George); great-grandchildren, Robert and Drake Johnson, Chase, Finn and Jaxon Clemans; step-daughters, Debbie Tipton and Debbie Cunningham; and nephews, Arthur and Scotty Malfait.
His memorial will be held Thursday, June 6th at Lacamas Lake Lodge between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 4, 2019