LENORA DEAN (OSBORNE) DAVIS
May 23, 1927 ˜ October 2, 2020
Lenora Dean (Osborne) Davis passed away Oct. 2, 2020 at the age of 93. By her side, at Mercy Family Home, where she has resided for the past two years in Memory Care, were Patti Stewart, daughter; Ron Davis, son and Val Stewart, son-in-law.
Leaving this earthly life to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, she is also reunited with Harold, her husband of 70 years. She was born in Crisp, TX, on May 23, 1927, the youngest child of J. Walter and Myrtle Osborne. The family consisted of nine children, two brothers and seven sisters. All have preceded her in death and we are sure they are having one of the infamous Osborne reunions.
She met and married Harold Davis at the tender age of 18. She worked outside the home as a supervisor in the insurance business. This helped support the family as Harold attended college and seminary to become a pastor for over 55 years.
They left Texas upon graduation to pastor in Washington state and later in Portland, OR.
Ever the faithful pastor’s wife, she was a wonderful cook, especially with a “Sunday roast” meal and used it as a means of sharing her gift of hospitality, welcoming friends and family.
They moved to Vancouver, WA, in 2003 to be near both of their children.
In addition to her two children, Patti (Val) and Ron (Patsy); they had five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Mercy Family Home for the care and dignity they gave her during her residence there.
