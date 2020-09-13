1/1
Leland Lowell Lawry
LELAND LOWELL LAWRY
November 20, 1922 ˜ September 2, 2020

Leland Lowell Lawry, age 97, passed into heaven on Sept. 2, 2020.
He was born to George and Gladys Lawry in Bronson, KS on Nov. 20, 1922. He was the fourth of six brothers.
Lowell proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division during World War II. Trained as both a parachutist and a glider man, he served nearly three years, much of the time in the South Pacific and Japan. He earned multiple military awards including the Bronze Star, Paratrooper Wings, and the Presidential Unit Citation from President Truman.
During his life, he was active in his church and served as treasurer for Northwest Independent Church Extension. He had a lifelong love of gardening and enjoyed reading, especially God’s Word.
Lowell is survived by his wife of over 78 years, Eleanor; daughter, Kathy Summers (John); and daughter-in-law, Louise Lawry; grandchildren, Don, Chad, Jenny, Wendy, and Patty; great-grandchildren, James, Chelsea, Keldon, Brevan, Noah and Jonah; and great-great-grandchildren, Coraline and Logan.
He was preceded in death by his son, Don.
He was laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA, in a family service with military honors.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
September 13, 2020
He served God and his country and was the respected & loved patriarch of our family. We can't wait to see him in heaven.
Chad Lawry
Grandchild
September 13, 2020
We miss Dad so much but are thankful he is In heaven, free from the pain he was suffering. We are grateful for the 97 years he had and the 78 years he and Mom were together. Love you, Dad.
Kathy Summers
Daughter
