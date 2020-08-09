LELA MAXINE LEVIN
June 4, 1928 ˜ July 25, 2020
On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Lela Maxine Levin passed away at the age of 92. Lela was born on June 4, 1928 in Vancouver, WA to John and Myrtle (Bjork) Belden. She grew up in Vancouver and graduated from Vancouver High School.
On April 14, 1950, she married the love of her life, Donald Levin, and they enjoyed 70 happy years together.
Lela spent her working years first as a swimsuit model for Jantzen, and later as a meat wrapper for Pay ’n’ Takit.
Lela enjoyed her years spent traveling with her husband, but also cherished her time spent in Vancouver with family and friends.
Lela welcomed everyone into her home and was sure to greet them with a cup of coffee or a warm meal. She was known for her sweet disposition, amazing cooking, kind heart, and unwavering love.
Lela was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents, John and Myrtle Belden; siblings, Wayne Belden, Arlene “Tiny” Uphoff, Everett “Bud” Belden, and Irene Allinger.
She is survived by her sisters, Esther Tuominen, Arleta “Chubby” Thompson and Linda (Terry) Stabler; two children, Donald (Dana) Levin Jr., and Nancy Olson; and grandchildren, Janell (Daniel) Koppes, Sam Levin, Tonja (Jacob) Giffoni, and Farrah (Matt) Dodson.
Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held solely for her children and grandchildren, though we know many would love to attend. Lela and Don will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits