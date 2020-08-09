So very sorry for your loss of your mom and dad. They were a beautiful couple inside and out. I worked for there eye doctor for 30 years and so much enjoyed there visits. Loved Dons fishing stories from there cabin. Lela would give me a wink now and then so not sure if the fish were actually as big as Don would make you believe. Such memories of both of them. Thoughts and Prayers are with you all. Sincerely Diane M.

Diane Mesick

