Lela Maxine Levin
LELA MAXINE LEVIN
June 4, 1928 ˜ July 25, 2020

On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Lela Maxine Levin passed away at the age of 92. Lela was born on June 4, 1928 in Vancouver, WA to John and Myrtle (Bjork) Belden. She grew up in Vancouver and graduated from Vancouver High School.
On April 14, 1950, she married the love of her life, Donald Levin, and they enjoyed 70 happy years together.
Lela spent her working years first as a swimsuit model for Jantzen, and later as a meat wrapper for Pay ’n’ Takit.
Lela enjoyed her years spent traveling with her husband, but also cherished her time spent in Vancouver with family and friends.
Lela welcomed everyone into her home and was sure to greet them with a cup of coffee or a warm meal. She was known for her sweet disposition, amazing cooking, kind heart, and unwavering love.
Lela was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents, John and Myrtle Belden; siblings, Wayne Belden, Arlene “Tiny” Uphoff, Everett “Bud” Belden, and Irene Allinger.
She is survived by her sisters, Esther Tuominen, Arleta “Chubby” Thompson and Linda (Terry) Stabler; two children, Donald (Dana) Levin Jr., and Nancy Olson; and grandchildren, Janell (Daniel) Koppes, Sam Levin, Tonja (Jacob) Giffoni, and Farrah (Matt) Dodson.
Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held solely for her children and grandchildren, though we know many would love to attend. Lela and Don will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Columbian

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
August 9, 2020
Sympathy to all the family from all of us in Libby, Mt who knew and loved her..
Corky & Donna Watson
Friend
August 9, 2020
I'm so sorry to have heard about your passing Lela, I haven't seen you in a long time but I remember you welcomed me like family, I admired you for the love you had for Don and your children, family was everything! You will truly be missed by your family and friends, My thoughts and prayers are with your children, Nancy, Don jr. And all your grandchildren!❤
Anne Legler
Friend
August 9, 2020
So very sorry for your loss of your mom and dad. They were a beautiful couple inside and out. I worked for there eye doctor for 30 years and so much enjoyed there visits. Loved Dons fishing stories from there cabin. Lela would give me a wink now and then so not sure if the fish were actually as big as Don would make you believe. Such memories of both of them. Thoughts and Prayers are with you all. Sincerely Diane M.
Diane Mesick
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
