LEIF ERIK VIGELAND

May 6, 1983 ˜ July 1, 2019



A Gentle Giant. That’s how friends would often describe Leif Erik Vigeland. When you’re 6 feet 4 inches tall, that’s what tends to define you in the eyes of people who don’t know you. But for those who did know Leif, those who loved him at any point in his 36 years, the memories are far more about his intelligence, the hint of mischief in his grin, and the kindness he showed to friends and strangers alike throughout his life.

Leif was born May 6, 1983, to George Norman Vigeland, Jr., and Karen Korsmo Vigeland, joining a loving family which already included brother Kurt and sister Krista. He attended Ridgeview Elementary, Wy’East Junior High, and Mountain View High School. After graduating from the University of Southern California, he pursued a passion for science at the University of Pennsylvania, where he received a Masters degree in Neuroscience in 2014.

Leif had an insatiable curiosity and became a self-taught expert in birding, photography, flying drones, and computer technology. Throughout his life he loved music, playing the piano and trombone. He especially favored New Orleans-style jazz and Trombone Shorty. He was a natural athlete, excelling at tennis in high school and rowing crew at USC. He completed triathlons in Philadelphia and Portland, and cycled the Seattle to Portland Ride multiple times with his brother and sister.

Leif loved being outdoors, volunteering one summer doing trail maintenance at Detroit National Forest. He reveled in nature while hiking, birding, salmon fishing along the Oregon Coast, or rowing his single scull on Detroit Lake. He was an expert sailor, helping his father sail through the Inside Passage to Alaska as well as voyages in the Caribbean and Puget Sound.

Leif was training for a half-marathon when he went missing in late June. He was recovered from the Columbia River in Vancouver on July 1 after an accidental drowning.

He was a loving son, brother, and uncle to two young nephews, one of whom describes him as “an awesome Lego builder.” His friends use words like “kind”, “gentle”, “brilliant scientist”, “humble” and having “the biggest heart.” As one of his uncles said, “We need more like Leif in this world, not less.”

Leif is survived and deeply missed by his parents, George and Karen Vigeland; his brother, Kurt; his sister, Krista Ernsdorf (Ben); and two nephews, Blake and Canon; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A tribute to honor Leif’s life will be held for family and close friends. For info:

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to Friends of the Columbia Gorge, or a charity of personal choice.

Please sign his guest book @

