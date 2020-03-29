LEE WINTERSTEIN
January 30, 1934 ˜ March 25, 2020
Lee Winterstein, 86, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away March 25, 2020, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
He was born January 30, 1934, in Portland, Oregon, to Lester and Mildred Gamewell Winterstein. He grew up and attended schools in Battle Ground, Washington.
Lee retired as a local truck driver for Precision Wood Products in Vancouver, Washington.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and telling stories of his days serving in the US Navy. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lee is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; sons, Terry, Robert and Donny; stepchildren, Mark, Lance, Scott, Dawn and Danae; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Winterstein; and daughter, Cindy Burress.
No services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Vancouver, WA.
