Service Information Messinger Mortuaries 8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road Scottsdale , AZ 85255 (480)-502-3378 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Royal Oaks Country Club 8917 NE Fourth Plain Blvd Vancouver , WA



LEE SANFORD STENSETH

May 22, 1936 ˜ June 14, 2019



Lee Sanford Stenseth, 83, co-founder of Bank of Vancouver in Vancouver, WA, passed away in Phoenix, AZ on June 14, 2019. He was born in Jamestown, ND to Dr. Leonard and Marion Stenseth.

Lee earned his B.A. from the University of North Dakota in 1958 and graduated from the University of Wisconsin’s Graduate School of Banking in 1967.

He was employed at 2 banks in North Dakota from 1958-1968; Everett Trust & Savings Bank from 1968-1971; Executive Vice President of Northwest National Bank from 1972-1989; and was President of Bank of Vancouver from 1989-1998.

Lee was very active in Clark County for over 30 years, including: Chair of Southwest Washington Medical Center; Director of Identity Clark County; Director of CREDC; Chair of Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce; Chair of RMA Portland Chapter; Director for Royal Oaks Country Club; and GYRO’s.

He enjoyed golfing, traveling and woodworking.

Lee is survived by his wife, Janette (Chip) in Scottsdale, AZ; daughter, Lisa (Brad) Dow in Vancouver, WA; son, Phil (Sheli) Stenseth of Oklahoma City, OK; and grandchildren, Natalie and Will Dow and Emma and Olivia Stenseth.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Diane Stenseth in 2002.

Special thanks to the staff at Hospice of the Valley and also at Lone Mountain Memory Care in Phoenix, AZ.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Oaks Country Club, 8917 NE Fourth Plain Blvd. in Vancouver, WA on Thurs., July 18, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Donations may be made to Ray Hickey Hospice House, Vancouver, WA or Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, AZ.

Please sign his guest book @

