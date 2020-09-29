LEE CURTIS SPERATOS
August 6, 1954 ˜ September 21, 2020
Lee Curtis Speratos passed away on Sept. 21, 2020 at the age of 66, after a three-year battle with neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer. His girlfriend and sister were at his bedside when he passed at the hospice care facility.
Lee was born in Escondido, CA on Aug. 6, 1954. He graduated from Fort Vancouver High School and built a career around automotive repair, body work and painting. He was very talented at refurbishing old cars. These were usually hotrods or classic cars. One was even shipped all the way to Australia. Working with cars or motorcycles brought him great joy and satisfaction.
As a free spirit, Lee had vast experiences throughout his life usually involving people he could help in some way. Lee lived for some years in Port Angeles, WA at the foothills of the Olympic mountains. He explored the miles of trails through the timbers always on the hunt for Bigfoot.
Lee loved day trips on his motorcycle. His Harley motorcycle was equipped with a basket on the back for his Australian Shepherd, Mollie. Wearing her doggles (goggles for dogs), they made many trips throughout the Pacific Northwest and as far away as South Dakota.
Lee is survived by three children, Kari L. Speratos, Lee Speratos Jr. and Jason Speratos; also, by girlfriend, Robin Salinas; mother, Glenna Van Boxtel; sister, Roni (Mark) Stephens; and best friend, Jimmy Lieb. He leaves behind three grandchildren, two nieces, one nephew and four great-nephews, plus extended family and many friends.
His father, George Speratos passed away in 1983.
The family of Lee Speratos wishes to thank the medical professionals at PeaceHealth oncology/radiology, Legacy Health oncology/radiology and the caring providers at Community Home Health and Hospice. A celebration of life will be held for Lee at a later date.
