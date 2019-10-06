Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leatha Irene Jull. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LEATHA IRENE JULL

August 3, 1946 ˜ September 23, 2019



Leatha Irene Jull, 73 years old, known to her friends as L.J., from Vancouver, Washington, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, September 23, 2019, after a battle with cancer.

She was born on August 3, 1946, in Portland, OR, to Arthur Green and Evelyn Green (Yoest), the youngest of 4 siblings: Bill Green, Martha Jefferson and Bertha Cripps. The family started in a humble farmhouse and eventually moved into the city to the Hawthorne District where Leatha went to Washington High School and worked for I. Magnin.

She later moved to Vancouver, Washington, with her husband and started her family. After their divorce, with 2 sons and working full time, she attended courses at Clark College night school pursuing computers and business. She was a hard worker and always explored technology, largely due to her deaf parents use of technology throughout her childhood. She dedicated her talents and passion with Cadet Manufactory and Gutterman’s Supply for many decades.

With homes and friends in Vancouver, Washington, and Arizona City, Arizona, she loved travel, football, playing softball, and dancing. She was known for her generosity and mentoring and was actively involved with charities close to her heart: Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, , the Lions Club, Big Sisters of America, and the Women of the Moose.

Previously married to lifelong friend Ken Jull, she also is survived by her two sons, Kurt Jull and Erick Jull; oldest sister, Martha Jefferson of Bodfish, California; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and longtime friends, Barb Blevins, Cindy Nelson, Leroy Nelson and Jackie Vernholm.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Warehouse23 (formerly “The Quay” in Vancouver) on Sunday, November 3rd, at 2 p.m. Flowers for services can be sent on Nov. 2nd to 3225 NE Going Street Portland, Oregon 97211.

