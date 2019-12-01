Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vancouver Funeral Chapel | Funeral Homes Vancouver WA 110 East 12th Street Vancouver , WA 986603226 (360)-693-3633 Graveside service 1:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens 1101 NE 112th Ave Vancouver , WA View Map Funeral service 2:30 PM Glenwood Community Church 12202 NE 72nd Ave Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



LEAH MARY WILMARTH MORASCH

October 25, 1940 ˜ November 18, 2019



Leah Mary Wilmarth Morasch, age 79, of Vancouver, WA, died Nov. 18, 2019. She was born on Oct. 25, 1940, in Hoquiam, WA, to Richard Cross Wilmarth II and Mary White Wilmarth. She married her love, Daniel Morasch, in 1968, who preceded her in death in 2011.

Leah graduated from Washington State University in 1962 with a Bachelor’s degree in social work and worked as a social worker in Clark County for many years.

She married Dan, and immediately became a mother to Mark (4 yrs), and Tammi (2 yrs), embracing them as her own. Several years later she gave birth to Matt, and all welcomed him to the family. A dedicated mother, she rarely missed an opportunity to cheer on her children in sports activities and support them in pursuing their interests. She supported St. Joseph’s School, where her children attended, serving as the health room mother, carpool leader and the latrine captain for the St. Joseph’s Sausage Fest for many years.

Leah was a caring person, who connected easily with others. She often found the person sitting alone at a social gathering and immediately struck up a lively conversation. She enjoyed time with her family and friends skiing, exercising at the Oxford Club, and visiting their family’s properties on the Washougal River, and Murphy Lake in British Columbia.

She also appreciated the company of many dogs, and cats through the years. Leah was an active member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO). She valued her Christian faith and was a member of the Glenwood Community Church and the Bible Study Fellowship, where she found great solace.

Leah will be forever remembered by her loyal siblings, Richard Wilmarth III, Catherine Laatz and brother-in-law, John Laatz; beloved children, son, Mark Morasch, daughter-in-law, Gemma Morasch, and grandchildren, Giancarlo, Barbera, Declan, Aibhlinn and Stella Morasch; daughter, Tammi Morasch; son, Matthew Morasch, and grandchildren, Eoin and Brennan Morasch, as well as many cherished extended family members, and friends.

Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, Dec. 7. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Glenwood Community Church, 12202 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Leah Morasch to the DY Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO), in care of Andrea Hanson, 116 South Santa Fe Court, Vancouver, WA 98661.

Arrangements entrusted to Vancouver Funeral Chapel.

