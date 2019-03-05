Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence G. Berdahl. View Sign



LAWRENCE G. BERDAHL

April 15, 1949 ˜ February 19, 2019



Lawrence G. Berdahl of Livermore, CA, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019. He was born at the Aiea Heights Naval Hospital on Oahu, HI on April 15, 1949. Most of his childhood was spent in Ridgefield, WA, where his parents, Lawrence and Dessie Berdahl, built their family home. Music and church attendance were consistent activities growing up. Lawrence was an accomplished musician on the viola, violin and piano. He graduated from Columbia River High School in 1967.

Lawrence then earned a B.S. degree in Mathematics and a Masters degree in Computer Science.

After graduation, he moved to Livermore, CA where “Larry” spent the balance of his career working for Lawrence Livermore Laboratories.

Lawrence was an avid gardener, loved to walk and ride his bike, and loved his pet cats. Most importantly, he knew the Lord as his Savior.

Lawrence is survived by three sisters, Emalie Berdahl, Rebecca Berdahl and Dacia (and her husband, Martin) Hanson; and 2 nieces and 5 nephews.

His service will be held on March 9, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA at 12:30 p.m.

Please sign his guest book @

Lawrence G. Berdahl of Livermore, CA, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019. He was born at the Aiea Heights Naval Hospital on Oahu, HI on April 15, 1949. Most of his childhood was spent in Ridgefield, WA, where his parents, Lawrence and Dessie Berdahl, built their family home. Music and church attendance were consistent activities growing up. Lawrence was an accomplished musician on the viola, violin and piano. He graduated from Columbia River High School in 1967.Lawrence then earned a B.S. degree in Mathematics and a Masters degree in Computer Science.After graduation, he moved to Livermore, CA where “Larry” spent the balance of his career working for Lawrence Livermore Laboratories.Lawrence was an avid gardener, loved to walk and ride his bike, and loved his pet cats. Most importantly, he knew the Lord as his Savior.Lawrence is survived by three sisters, Emalie Berdahl, Rebecca Berdahl and Dacia (and her husband, Martin) Hanson; and 2 nieces and 5 nephews.His service will be held on March 9, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA at 12:30 p.m.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Funeral Home Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel

1101 NE 112th Avenue

Vancouver , WA 98684

(360) 892-6060 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Columbian on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close