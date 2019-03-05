|
LAWRENCE G. BERDAHL
April 15, 1949 ˜ February 19, 2019
Lawrence G. Berdahl of Livermore, CA, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019. He was born at the Aiea Heights Naval Hospital on Oahu, HI on April 15, 1949. Most of his childhood was spent in Ridgefield, WA, where his parents, Lawrence and Dessie Berdahl, built their family home. Music and church attendance were consistent activities growing up. Lawrence was an accomplished musician on the viola, violin and piano. He graduated from Columbia River High School in 1967.
Lawrence then earned a B.S. degree in Mathematics and a Masters degree in Computer Science.
After graduation, he moved to Livermore, CA where “Larry” spent the balance of his career working for Lawrence Livermore Laboratories.
Lawrence was an avid gardener, loved to walk and ride his bike, and loved his pet cats. Most importantly, he knew the Lord as his Savior.
Lawrence is survived by three sisters, Emalie Berdahl, Rebecca Berdahl and Dacia (and her husband, Martin) Hanson; and 2 nieces and 5 nephews.
His service will be held on March 9, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA at 12:30 p.m.
