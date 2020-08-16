1/1
Lavina Leora "Vi" Cranfill
LAVINA ’VI’ LEORA CRANFILL
January 10, 1930 ˜ August 11, 2020

Lavina “Vi” Leora Cranfill, 90, was born near Trail, OK Jan. 10, 1930 to V.W. “Jack” and Loudell E (Axton) Coley.
A loving mother and homemaker, Lavina enjoyed music, dancing, and spending time with family and friends.
Lavina was predeceased by her husband, Vernon Ray Cranfill; four brothers, Gerald D. “Bill”, G. Wesley, Jack H., Benjamin F. Coley; and sisters, Wanda M. Kaufman and Helen R. Kaufman.
She is survived by sons, Clifton Ellsworth, Ray Cranfill and James Cranfill; daughter, Ellen Hilborn; sister, Irene Power; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Internment will be at Washougal Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at noon at her daughter’s home.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 16, 2020.
