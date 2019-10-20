LAURIE O. HYYTINEN
April 17, 1924 ˜ October 14, 2019
Laurie O. Hyytinen, age 95, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on Oct. 14. He was born to Selma and Gust Hyytinen in Aitkin, MN, on April 17, 1924.
He graduated from Aitkin High School and became a country school teacher in Bain, MN, before moving to Rainier, OR, in 1948 to teach. In 1954, he married Helen Rengo and they made their life in Vancouver for 65 years. Laurie (Olavi) taught in Washougal and Park Rose, OR, for 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; son, Jon (Shelley); granddaughters, Anna (Ryan) Hyytinen-Hamilton, Eeva (Nate) Hyytinen-Pukal; and brother, Donald (Lois) Hyytinen; sister-in-law, Marcia Hyytinen; and a host of brothers and sisters in faith.
Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct 29th, at the Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church, 14000 129th Ave N., Dayton, MN 55327 with visitation starting at 10 a.m. and lunch to follow the service.
Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000
www.evansnordby.com
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 20, 2019