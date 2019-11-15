LAURA JENE LEE
February 14, 1968 ~ November 3, 2019
Laura Jene Lee passed away Sun., Nov. 3, 2019, at OHSU in Portland, OR. She was 51. Laura was born at OHSU on Feb. 14, 1968, to Judy Elaine and Douglas Eugene Lee.
Laura attended Evergreen High School, Evergreen Air Academy and Clark College. She was employed at Ryonet.
She loved photography, camping, crafts, concerts, snowboarding, dancing and singing. Laura was a free spirit who loved life.
Laura was survived by her fiance, Stanyon Tumlinson; mother, Judy Deets; daughter, Ashley Dye; son, Joshua Dye; grandchildren, Ricky, Hailey and Elijah; and sister, Angela Black.
She was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Lee.
A celebration of life for Laura will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, from 3 to 6 p.m., at American Legion Post 14, 4607 N.E. St. James Rd., Vancouver, WA.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 15, 2019