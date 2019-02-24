Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lars Bernhard Larson Jr.. View Sign



LARS BERNHARD LARSON, JR.

August 30, 1935 ˜ February 12, 2019



Lars Larson passed away from a heart attack on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was born in Hot Lake, OR to Lars and Mary Larson on August 30, 1935. He spent his childhood in Baker City and graduated from Baker High School in 1953.

After serving in the Air Force, Lars moved to Portland. He attended Portland State University and Lewis & Clark Law School.

He worked for Crown Cork & Seal in Portland.

Lars married Georgia Ann Larsen in 1970 and moved to Vancouver, WA. They had a long, happy marriage and enjoyed travelling the world together. Georgia passed away in 2016.

Lars was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Vancouver. He volunteered in many roles there and with other community organizations.

Lars is survived by his son, Karl Bernhard Larson of Redwood City, CA; his siblings, Audrey Moser, Barrie Larson and Carol Snyder; his in-laws, Ardyth Savage, Oliver Larsen and Rev. Ivan Larsen; many nieces and nephews; and his dear friend, Zetta Reimers.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra; and his brother, Eric.

A celebration of his life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at 309 W 39th St. in Vancouver on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.

Family asks that memorial donations be made to Trinity's Memorial Fund (

Please sign his guest book @

