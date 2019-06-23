Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Reigel. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM First Vancouver Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary



LARRY REIGEL

April 9, 1952 ˜ June 5, 2019



Larry Reigel, 67, was a loving and caring man who is missed by his family. Born in Spokane, WA, he grew up as an only child. Larry went to college both at Spokane Falls Community College and later at Eastern Washington State College, eventually earning a BS in Biology.

He went to work as a temporary worker for the US Bureau of Mines. This eventually became a full-time job. When the government shut down the Bureau of Mines, Larry worked temporarily for Bureau of Land Management before finding a position with the US Fish and Wildlife Service. Much of his working time with the government he ran a program called GIS and made detailed maps for the offices.

While attending a computer programming class to update his skills for work, he met his future wife. Together they had three children. He was very proud of his boys earning their Eagle Awards in Boy Scouts and his daughter earning her Silver Award in Girl Scouts.

Among his hobbies were watching hockey, shopping, collecting cards, and of course spending time with those he knew.

Some of the favorite memories he would often share include: wearing a kilt with the high school band, marching in the Lilac Parade and Torchlight Parade in Spokane, walking Bloomsday while pushing a stroller, different party times at work and church, but mostly spending time with people he knew. He will be missed.

Larry’s memorial will be at First Vancouver Methodist Church on Saturday, June 29, 11:00 AM.

If you wish to donate in his name, please do so to or the Elakha Alliance (charity involved with saving the sea otters.)

