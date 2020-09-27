1/1
Larry James Brane
1945 - 2020
LARRY JAMES BRANE
September 2, 1945 ˜ September 15, 2020

Larry James Brane, 75, of Vancouver, WA died after complications with cancer, surrounded by his girls. He was born Sept. 2, 1945 in Glendive, MT to Jerome and Arloa (Pfaff) Brane.
Larry attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, Dawson County High School, then graduated from Wapiten State School of Science in North Dakota.
He moved to Quincy where he met and married Janice Blaufuss. They had three daughters. Larry worked at Quincy Farm and Chemicals. They moved to Vancouver, WA in 1972. Larry worked for Crown Zellerbach paper mill (James River) for 27 years. He married Allison Middleton and they had two children.
Larry loved to garden. His interests included cars, model trains, music, antique tools and flea markets. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his children, Nikole Brane (Anthony) Shaver, Tiffany Brane (Dave) Soelberg, Summer Brane (Robin) Hobbensiefken, Beige Brane McMullen and Corey Brane; 10 grandchildren; sisters, ReNae (Jack) Miller and Sue (Tim) Barton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Yvonne Brane McPherson.
Larry’s life will be celebrated at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Monday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. Burial to follow.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
