Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vancouver Funeral Chapel | Funeral Homes Vancouver WA 110 East 12th Street Vancouver , WA 986603226 (360)-693-3633 Send Flowers Obituary



LARRY CLARENCE BARNHART

MAY 25, 1960 ˜ OCTOBER 21, 2019



Larry ˜ dad, brother and friend to so many ˜ passed away, in comfort, at Elaine and Don Heimbigner Hospice Care Center after a 17-month battle with GBM (glioblastoma brain cancer). He is welcomed into the BIG car lot in heaven by his parents, Norma June Barnhart and William “Bill” Clifton Barnhart.

Thank you to all who have crossed his path over his lifetime, especially those who have visited with and assisted Larry over these last few months...,oh those blue eyes!

Growing up on Hansen Lane in Woodland, WA, Larry enjoyed building model airplanes and blowing them up! He also enjoyed designing model train scenes, riding his bicycle and motorcycle and being a “kid” in a great neighborhood.

Larry’s a 1978 Woodland High School graduate and started his working career at Whimpy’s Restaurant. Once graduated, Larry cut fire trails, logged and worked on a dredge. He finally settled into a rewarding 36-year career at Kalama Export Company’s grain terminal where he recently retired.

Most often you could find Larry snacking on M&Ms or baking ginger snap cookies and giving them away to friends. Mowing the grass on his mountain brought him a great peace. For those who knew Larry, the hunt for a new car/Jeep/truck was his real passion; opportunities to not only see behind garage doors but more importantly to meet a new friend.

The coffee shops Larry frequented will be a little quieter. Please raise a cup and spread a little kindness in remembrance. He was a special person and will be missed by all.

Seth, his son, was his pride and joy. And in April the joy expanded when Seth and his wife Britney brought their daughter Saoirse into the world. Larry is survived by siblings, Carol (John) Crowe of Wauwatosa, WI, Keith (Donna) Barnhart of Woodinville, WA, Karen (Randy) Cassidy of Park City, UT and Eddie Barnhart of La Center, WA; nieces and nephews, Jessica, Korey, Sam, Peter and Tearie; great-nieces and nephews, Cameron, Christian, Hannah, Brody, Chloe, Sarah, Shayde and Colt.

A Celebration of Life will be held next summer in the Woodland area, however our family would appreciate it if you would “share a memory” on Larry’s Vancouver Funeral Chapel’s guest books at

Larry ˜ dad, brother and friend to so many ˜ passed away, in comfort, at Elaine and Don Heimbigner Hospice Care Center after a 17-month battle with GBM (glioblastoma brain cancer). He is welcomed into the BIG car lot in heaven by his parents, Norma June Barnhart and William “Bill” Clifton Barnhart.Thank you to all who have crossed his path over his lifetime, especially those who have visited with and assisted Larry over these last few months...,oh those blue eyes!Growing up on Hansen Lane in Woodland, WA, Larry enjoyed building model airplanes and blowing them up! He also enjoyed designing model train scenes, riding his bicycle and motorcycle and being a “kid” in a great neighborhood.Larry’s a 1978 Woodland High School graduate and started his working career at Whimpy’s Restaurant. Once graduated, Larry cut fire trails, logged and worked on a dredge. He finally settled into a rewarding 36-year career at Kalama Export Company’s grain terminal where he recently retired.Most often you could find Larry snacking on M&Ms or baking ginger snap cookies and giving them away to friends. Mowing the grass on his mountain brought him a great peace. For those who knew Larry, the hunt for a new car/Jeep/truck was his real passion; opportunities to not only see behind garage doors but more importantly to meet a new friend.The coffee shops Larry frequented will be a little quieter. Please raise a cup and spread a little kindness in remembrance. He was a special person and will be missed by all.Seth, his son, was his pride and joy. And in April the joy expanded when Seth and his wife Britney brought their daughter Saoirse into the world. Larry is survived by siblings, Carol (John) Crowe of Wauwatosa, WI, Keith (Donna) Barnhart of Woodinville, WA, Karen (Randy) Cassidy of Park City, UT and Eddie Barnhart of La Center, WA; nieces and nephews, Jessica, Korey, Sam, Peter and Tearie; great-nieces and nephews, Cameron, Christian, Hannah, Brody, Chloe, Sarah, Shayde and Colt.A Celebration of Life will be held next summer in the Woodland area, however our family would appreciate it if you would “share a memory” on Larry’s Vancouver Funeral Chapel’s guest books at www.vancouverfuneralchapel.net and www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close