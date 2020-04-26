Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LANNY WAYNE KING

September 19, 1958 ˜ April 20, 2020



Lanny Wayne King was born in Vancouver, WA, who resided in Washougal, passed away at the Ray Hickey Hospice House on April 20, 2020 at 61 years old. Before his passing, Lanny fought a courageous battle with alcoholism and ended his days a winner. He unfortunately entered his last and final battle with Cancer diagnosed March 30, 2020 and has traveled home to the Lord.

He was a loving son, brother, uncle, father and grandfather figure. Lanny will forever be in our hearts, stamped with wonderful memories. He enjoyed family, camping, fishing, hunting and spending time at both Goose and the Forlorn lakes. He also volunteered countless hours at a National Forest cabin with his eldest brother.

Lanny is survived by his loving mother, Rosalyn King; siblings, Terry King, Cynthia Elmer, Rebecca Oliver, Sally Fross, Jeffrey King and Lynda McDowell; along with daughter figure, Lyndy Day and children figures, Barry Bryant, Jamie Homla and Lyndy Day. Lanny will forever be missed by so many: his many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, his friends, Pastor Jim Gilliam and the LINK church.

No longer in pain, we are sure that Lanny, the youngest of his siblings, is in good hands with not only the Lord but also his father, James C. King, Sr.; and older brother, James C. King, Jr.

Please instead of flowers, make any donations to the Ray Hickey Hospice House of Vancouver in the name of Lanny W. King.

There is no Memorial Service planned at this time.

