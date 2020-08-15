LANDEN ROY LEE
May 27, 1952 ˜ August 8, 2020
Landen Roy Lee passed away Aug. 8, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. He was born May 27, 1952 in Vancouver to Roy Landen and Donna Faye Lee.
Landen was retired, and he loved to gamble, travel and fish. Landen was also a car enthusiast.
He was a loving husband, father and brother.
Landen was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Lynn Lee.
He is survived by his mother, Donna Faye Lee; sisters, Dorene, Nancy, Joyce and Gail; sons, Jason and Jeremy Lee.
A celebration of life will be held Aug. 22, from 1-?, at 10414 N.E. 80th St., Vancouver WA 98662. Donations may be made to Jason :). Evergreen Memorial Gardens is in charge of arrangements.
