Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lance Freeman Banks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LANCE FREEMAN BANKS

September 15, 1962 ˜ April 5, 2020



Lance Freeman Banks, 57, of Jackson, WY, passed away April 5, 2020, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.

Lance was born September 15, 1962, in Portland, Oregon, to Myles Freeman Banks and Sharon R. Hering Banks. He attended schools in Camas, Washington, and Evergreen High School in Vancouver, Washington.

Lance was an avid Seahawks fan and was a collector of many things. He enjoyed spending time with his dogs, Fred, Katy and Rocky, and enjoyed exploring the outdoors with his son, Joshua, and his step-children. Lance moved to Jackson, Wyoming, in the early nineties, where he was known as “Frenchy” in the construction industry.

Lance is survived by his son, Joshua Banks of WY; step-sons, Christopher and Brody, both of CO; step-daughter, Tanya of CA; mother, Sharon Winterstein of ID; sister, Dawn (James) of CO; brothers, Mark and Scott, both of ID; sister, Danae (Brian) of UT; step-brother, Donny of ID; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Myles Banks; step-father, Larry Finck; step-father, Lee Winterstein step-brother, Mark; and step-sister, Cindy.

Services will be held at a later date in Vancouver, Washington.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at



www.columbian.com/obits



Lance Freeman Banks, 57, of Jackson, WY, passed away April 5, 2020, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.Lance was born September 15, 1962, in Portland, Oregon, to Myles Freeman Banks and Sharon R. Hering Banks. He attended schools in Camas, Washington, and Evergreen High School in Vancouver, Washington.Lance was an avid Seahawks fan and was a collector of many things. He enjoyed spending time with his dogs, Fred, Katy and Rocky, and enjoyed exploring the outdoors with his son, Joshua, and his step-children. Lance moved to Jackson, Wyoming, in the early nineties, where he was known as “Frenchy” in the construction industry.Lance is survived by his son, Joshua Banks of WY; step-sons, Christopher and Brody, both of CO; step-daughter, Tanya of CA; mother, Sharon Winterstein of ID; sister, Dawn (James) of CO; brothers, Mark and Scott, both of ID; sister, Danae (Brian) of UT; step-brother, Donny of ID; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.He was preceded in death by his father, Myles Banks; step-father, Larry Finck; step-father, Lee Winterstein step-brother, Mark; and step-sister, Cindy.Services will be held at a later date in Vancouver, Washington.Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com and Published in The Columbian on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close