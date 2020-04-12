LANCE FREEMAN BANKS
September 15, 1962 ˜ April 5, 2020
Lance Freeman Banks, 57, of Jackson, WY, passed away April 5, 2020, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
Lance was born September 15, 1962, in Portland, Oregon, to Myles Freeman Banks and Sharon R. Hering Banks. He attended schools in Camas, Washington, and Evergreen High School in Vancouver, Washington.
Lance was an avid Seahawks fan and was a collector of many things. He enjoyed spending time with his dogs, Fred, Katy and Rocky, and enjoyed exploring the outdoors with his son, Joshua, and his step-children. Lance moved to Jackson, Wyoming, in the early nineties, where he was known as “Frenchy” in the construction industry.
Lance is survived by his son, Joshua Banks of WY; step-sons, Christopher and Brody, both of CO; step-daughter, Tanya of CA; mother, Sharon Winterstein of ID; sister, Dawn (James) of CO; brothers, Mark and Scott, both of ID; sister, Danae (Brian) of UT; step-brother, Donny of ID; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Myles Banks; step-father, Larry Finck; step-father, Lee Winterstein step-brother, Mark; and step-sister, Cindy.
Services will be held at a later date in Vancouver, Washington.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at
www.woodfuneralhome.com and
www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 12, 2020